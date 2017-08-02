Just because Vin Diesel’s Dom turned his back on family in the Fate of the Furious trailer, that doesn’t mean Americans are ready to give up on their favorite big-car-with-even-bigger-muscles action franchise. Deadline reports that in the 24 hours since the Super Bowl, the trailer for the eighth Fast & the Furious movie that aired during the big game outran the night’s other trailer debuts on social media. RelishMix calculated that, across Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram, Fate of the Furious saw a surge of 47.8 million views during the day. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came in second with 34.7M, while other big franchises also swept up with Transformers: Last Knight and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales neck-and-neck at 28.4M and 27.6M respectively. Check out the full chart here.