Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge might be trading cynical barbs for … slightly less cynical barbs. The acidic BBC comedy creator and star is in talks for a significant role in the upcoming Han Solo standalone movie, Variety reports. Her part would be substantial but heavily CGI-driven, a la Alan Tudyk’s squirelly droid in Rogue One. Waller-Bridge would join the likes of Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, and onetime True Detective muse Woody Harrelson in stepping away from the glitter and the glory of prestige TV to take on Han Solo’s baby rascal days. Consider this your first of many reminders that the Han Solo character with the killer quips is in fact Phoebe Waller-Bridge wearing tennis ball-adorned spandex.