Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Legion Series Premiere Recap: Something New

“Chapter One” is a bold revitalization of the superhero story.

16 mins ago

That Crazy Kitchen Explosion in Legion? It Wasn’t CGI.

It was all practical effects.

11:01 p.m.

A Director Once Called Cut to Tell Debra Messing Her Nose Was Ruining His Movie

“How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here?”

10:30 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Recap: Out of the Closet

The closest that It’s Always Sunny will get to a Very Special Episode.

10:12 p.m.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Might Go Unrecognized in Han Solo Movie

Sadly sans that distinctive lipstick.

10:00 p.m.

The 100 Recap: What Would Jake Griffin Do?

In “Heavy Lies the Crown,” Clarke prioritizes hope over the truth.

8:36 p.m.

Elizabeth Debicki to Commit Armed Robbery in Steve McQueen’s Widows

She will join Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo in the crime drama.

6:27 p.m.

Lee Daniels in Talks to Direct Oprah in Terms of Endearment Remake

The pair previously worked together on his film The Butler from 2013.

5:43 p.m.

Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn Is Doing a Gritty Crime-Drama Series for Amazon

Too Old to Die Young will harken back to Refn’s early work on the Pusher trilogy.

5:39 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Tells the Nation His Upcoming SNL Episode Is Going to Be a Big Deal

No pressure.

5:27 p.m.

Allison Williams Says Her Generic Name Stopped Her From Being Greta Gerwig

“I think if I’d used my middle name professionally — Howell Williams — I’d have a totally different career.”

5:02 p.m.

This Is Spinal Tap Director on Royalties Suit: I Hope ‘This Lawsuit Goes to 11’

The massive lawsuit was filed by Harry Shearer over lost royalties from the mockumentary.

4:39 p.m.

M.I.A. Made Another Visually Arresting Feat of Music Video for ‘P.O.W.A.’

Give this all the awards.

4:13 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Must Have Lots of Feelings About Rihanna’s Aviator Photoshoot

Imagine the texts.

3:58 p.m.

WATCH: The Best Bloopers You Might Have Missed From Friends

The on-camera chemistry made for off-camera comedy.

3:57 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Might Star in a TV Series About Female Astronauts in the ’60s

She’s the latest A-list woman to get into event-series production.

3:45 p.m.

Julie’s Greenroom Trailer: Julie Andrews Is Coming to Netflix, With Puppets

The hills are alive with the sound of fangirls screaming!

2:45 p.m.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s Breakup Proves That Love Is Shell

Nooooooooooooooooooooo.

2:33 p.m.

Kate McKinnon Will Voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus Revival

Too much, Magic Bus!

1:59 p.m.

Watch Lady Gaga Shoot Bullets From Her 12-Inch Heels in the ‘John Wayne’ Video

The “John Wayne” video gets back to her frenetic maximalism.