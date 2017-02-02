Frank Ocean’s father is suing the artist for defamation, TMZ reports. Specifically, Calvin Cooksey alleges that Ocean wrongly described Cooksey as having used a homophobic slur in front of Ocean when Ocean was a child. The suit stems from a Tumblr post Ocean wrote in response to the mass shooting at the Pulse gay club last year. In it, Ocean shared, “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty … That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.” Cooksey is now arguing that the incident never happened and that Ocean’s account to the contrary has damaged Cooksey’s career prospects in music and film. He is suing for $14.5 million in damages.