Latest News from Vulture

4:38 p.m.

Gingers, Unite: There’s a New Redhead on Netflix, and It’s Anne of Green Gables

There’s a new ginger in town.

4:22 p.m.

Andrew Rannells Explains How Not to Shoot a Sex Scene

Less talking.

4:07 p.m.

George and Amal Clooney Are Reportedly Expecting Twins

The future Carter twins’ best friends are due in June.

3:37 p.m.

Watch Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith In The Girls Trip Trailer

Girls Trip will be released July 21.

3:00 p.m.

Riverdale’s K.J. Apa on His Dye Job, His Abs, and Why He Ships Archie and Betty

“Someone has to have abs on the show.”

2:51 p.m.

Ryan Adams Is Still Haunted by That ‘Summer of ’69’ Heckler 15 Years Later

“They wanted to yell that song like it was some magical power that would transform me into a Golem.”

2:50 p.m.

Shocking Study Reveals Mr. Darcy Wasn’t Actually Hot

Two British academics have attempted to provide a “historically accurate” rendering of the iconic literary heartthrob.

2:50 p.m.

Theater Review: Encores! Shows Why Big River Isn’t Coming Back Anytime Soon

The Encores! performance of Big River shows us why it’s never coming back to Broadway.

2:34 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Detox and Alyssa Edwards Are Getting Spinoff Shows

Detox’s Life Rehab and Haus of Edwards should arrive this spring.

2:33 p.m.

Black-ish Recap: What’s in a Name?

Add “The Name Game” to the long list great Black-ish episodes on sensitive subjects.

2:13 p.m.

Scott Thompson Used Gay Provocateur Buddy Cole As an Essential Megaphone

The Kids in the Hall star made his utterly fearless character an icon.

1:35 p.m.

The Link Between James Brown and Migos’ ‘Bad and Boujee’

How “Super Bad” helped give us the Migos’ hit.

1:34 p.m.

Pepe the Frog’s Creator Creates New Amphibian for MAD Magazine

He never intended the green dude to become a racist symbol, and he’s trying to subvert that.

1:27 p.m.

Amy Poehler Is Making a Dark Musical Starring Bob’s Burgers’ John Roberts

Bob’s Burgers’ H. Jon Benjamin will co-write with Roberts.

1:24 p.m.

The Best Actor in Fifty Shades Darker Is a Chronicles of Riddick Poster

This thing pulls focus even when it’s not in focus.

1:07 p.m.

The Legacy of Stepin Fetchit Remains an Obstacle for Today’s Black Comedians

His racial subordination forced a choice between popular recognition and basic human dignity.

1:00 p.m.

The Circle Trailer: Emma Watson Makes Her Own Damn Black Mirror With Tom Hanks

Coming April 28.

1:00 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for Underground’s Second Season

Premiering on March 8.

12:43 p.m.

A Final Vent Session With the Girls of Girls

“I feel like I’m finally ready to blow it up a little bit and be like, ‘You know what, fuck all y’all.’”

12:30 p.m.

At Last, Plot Details for Stranger Things Season Two

Back to the Upside-Down we go.