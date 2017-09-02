George Lopez is really crazy. pic.twitter.com/gIknRw3xF9 — Forest Littaker (@MidWest_Jorney) February 8, 2017

At a concert in Phoenix over the weekend, George Lopez joked that, “There are only two rules in the Latino family: Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house.” Any context or tone beyond those words is hard to gleam, however, as Lopez was distracted from finishing the bit by an objecting audience member who flipped Lopez off. In response, Lopez lost it. At first offhandedly telling the reportedly black and Mexican woman to “sit your fucking ass down,” he then ramped up his attack. He continued: “I’m talking bitch, sit your fucking ass down. You paid to see a show, sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherfucking place, so sit your fucking ass down or get the fuck out of here … I’ll make the choice for you. Get the fuck out of here.” Only once the woman left the venue did Lopez stop. So … no need to ask Lopez about the place of political correctness in comedy, huh.