The 2017 Grammys crowd might be a bit sparser than usual thanks to the expected absence of Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Drake, and Justin Bieber, but the show must go on. This Sunday, the Recording Academy will hand out close to 100 awards to artists ranging from those you’ve either never heard of to ones you couldn’t escape even if you jetted to Mars. Album of the Year promises to be a pop diva showdown: Drake versus the Biebs. Or is it Adele versus Beyoncé? Too close to call! We gave you our half-accurate nominations predictions, now place your bets (at your own risk) with Vulture’s comprehensive final Grammy picks for the big night.

The 2017 Grammys go down February 12 on CBS; check back on Vulture that night and judge our score accordingly.



Album of the Year

Adele, 25

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Who Will Win: The Grammys love to throw a curveball in their biggest category. This year, Sturgill Simpson will be the one to whack it out of the park. With so many of pop’s upper echelon pitted against each other, you’d think one should have the advantage of emerging victorious. But we’ve seen this story before: Just two years ago, Beck, the lone non-pop nominee in a field almost identical to the one above, upset Beyonce’s self-titled opus to win Album of the Year. (Never forget, Herbie Hancock once beat Amy Winehouse and Kanye West; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss bested The Carter III and In Rainbows.) That the Grammys even nominated Simpson, the little-known anti-establishment country singer-songwriter, is your first sign that they’ve set the stage for another shakeup.

Who Should Win: And that shakeup will once again come at Beyoncé’s expense. Unlike last year’s Taylor Swift lovefest, Bey likely won’t be the default winner this Grammys night. (Even if there was one, it’d be Adele.) No matter how much conversation Lemonade deservedly created, it’s Grammy tradition to ignore it.

Song of the Year

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Adele, “Hello”

Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Who Will Win: Last year, this award went to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”; now he’s back to repeat on the sly. He’s a co-writer on Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” but, lucky for him, Song of the Year was invented specifically to praise the mastermind(s) behind the song. It’s a thankless job penning sick burns like “my momma don’t like you and she loves everyone,” but someone’s gotta do it.

Who Should Win: Beyoncé, if only because it would make Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee (co-writer on “Formation”) a Grammy winner, thereby righting the injustice of his “Black Beatles” snub. But because “Formation” is such an overtly pro-black rebel yell — not unlike Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” which also lost to Sheeran in this same category last year — count on the Grammys to play it safe.

Record of the Year

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Lukas Graham, “7 years”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Who Will Win: Critics had a lukewarm reaction to Adele’s 25 and the Grammys nearly followed suit, giving her only five noms — remember, she won six for her last album — but she won’t be ignored. “Hello” was one of the biggest-selling singles of 2015 (and of the last couple decades). The Grammys adore dollar signs about as much as they do Adele, so this is hers to lose.

Who Should Win: If Adele does somehow lose, it will either be Rihanna or Beyoncé snatching her crown. “Work” spent about as long at No. 1 as “Hello” (the charts are a big reason “Uptown Funk” won this award last year), but since so many white critics confused Rihanna’s patois and creole for “alien tongue,” you can bet the Grammys won’t know what to do with it. (Not giving “Work” a Song of the Year nod is shade enough.) And as we’ve discussed, the Grammys might not be ready for a radical Bey yet (or ever).

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Anderson .Paak

Who Will Win: The Grammys reward hits and, in their period of eligibility, the Chainsmokers had three of them — including 2016’s longest-running No. 1 in “Closer.” While the Recording Academy didn’t give praise to that single in the big non-genre-specific song categories, they’ll make up for it here.

Who Should Win: In a perfect world, Chance the Rapper. For not only being worthy of the accolade based solely on his creative output, but for busting down Grammy barriers and pushing the institution into the 21st century with recognition of streaming innovation and artist independence.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Hold Up”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece” (Idol Version)

Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Who Will Win: Count on this being Adele’s first trip to the podium.

Who Should Win: This is a performance category by very loose definition, but the Grammys at least acknowledged the live element of the award by nominating Kelly Clarkson’s version of “Piece by Piece” sung on American Idol. You know, the one that made America collectively weep. It was emotional, nostalgic, and expert Grammy bait.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Lukas Graham, “7 years”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Who Will Win: Brace yourselves: If the Grammys go full predictable Grammys, the Chainsmokers are about to clean up.

Who Should Win: Without a shred of a doubt, Rihanna.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli, Cinema

Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels

Josh Groban, Stages Live

Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Who Will Win: Lucky for Babs and Bob, neither Tony Bennett nor Michael Buble put out an album last year. Both Dylan and Streisand lost on their previous tries in this category, but Streisand’s latest album was a hit. The Grammys love hits.

Who Should Win: For getting alone time with Chris Pine in the studio (we see you, Babs), Streisand all the way.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting

Who Will Win: Adele may as well just move her seat to the stage.

Who Should Win: 25 is the best album cover-to-cover of the bunch, Adele is the best singer of the bunch (even if Ariana has the better range), and Adele has the most Grammys of the bunch, combined. It’s almost cruel to nominate anyone else besides her.

Best Dance Recording

Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Flume feat. Kai, “Never Be Like You

Riton feat. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”

Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”

Who Will Win: Chainsmokers, pull up a chair right next to Adele (during the preshow, of course). “Don’t Let Me Down” was a Song of the Summer contender, which is enough to get the Grammys’ attention.

Who Should Win: But Bob Moses’s sultry, tormented “Tearing Me Up” makes “Don’t Let Me Down” sound amateur.

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin

Jean-Michael Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho, Epoch

Underworld, Barbara, Barbara, We Face a Shining Future

Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Who Will Win: The Grammy committees vote two ways: who they know and what’s popular. They’ll have heard of Flume and know he’s had moderate hits, but they’ll be most familiar with Louie Vega. He’s a previous winner, though not in this category. It also helps that it’s the year most versatile dance album.

Who Should Win: Can we write in Kaytranada?

Best Rap Performance

Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake feat. the Throne, “Pop Style”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, “All the Way Up”

ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, “That Part”

Who Will Win: Much as it pains me to think Chance’s only Grammys moment (aside from performing) won’t be seen on the broadcast, this might just be it.

Who Should Win: Have you seen Desiigner perform “Panda”?



Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Beyonce feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West feat. Rihanna, “Famous”

Who Will Win: Since the Grammys snubbed “Hotline Bling” in Record of the Year (perhaps as a slap on the wrist for finding a loophole in their eligibility rules), I’m inclined to think they’ll give it to Drake here. But only because they didn’t have the chance to award “Hotline Bling” last year.

Who Should Win: Was there a better pop-rap collaboration of the last two years than Beyoncé and Kendrick’s “Freedom”? “Hotline Bling” would’ve been better off in the pop category, where it belongs. (Spoiler: There’s no rapping on it.)

Best Rap Song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared), “All the Way Up”

Kanye West feat. Rihanna, “Famous”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”

Who Will Win: Kanye may his qualms about the Grammys — all those noms and no AOTY win yet is insulting — but they love him. And they will once again give him his due for making the year’s best rap song.

Who Should Win: We don’t want no devils in the house. We want Kanye’s “Ultralight Beam,“ and that’s it!

Best Rap Album

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Who Will Win: There’s a general rule that if your album is up for AOTY, chances are, it’s a shoo-in for the Best [Insert Genre] Album subcategory. By that faulty logic, this award will go to Drake, his second win in this category and yet another gramophone to take shots out of.

Who Should Win: Shots that belong to Chance the Rapper, who made the best rap album of 2016.

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark, “Love Can Go to Hell”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Who Will Win: Expect Maren Morris to have a big night that could see her be the dark house in Best New Artist. That’s an uncertain upset, but “My Church’ is the most well-performed song of the bunch. It’s a lock.

Who Should Win: Only Carrie Underwood has the vocal chops here to mess with Maren Morris, but “Church Bells” isn’t her personal best. Maren Morris deserves this one.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Kenny Chesney & P!nk, “Setting the World on Fire”

Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton, “Jolene”

Chris Young with Cassadee Pope, “Think of You”

Who Will Win: Pentatonix. But, let’s keep one thing clear: This award is going solely to and because of Dolly.

Who Should Win: Despite all its sweeping generalizations about the way women behave in relation to men, Dierks Bentley and Elle King sound great together. (Also Elle King’s quick transition to country hopeful has felt so right.) “Different for Girls” works when you want it to break — which could be said for many a Grammy winner.

Best Country Song

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Thomas Rhett, “Die a Happy Man

Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Who Will Win: Maren Morris’s “My Church” should’ve been nominated for Song of the Year, but the Grammys were not as kind to “proper” country as they were last year or in years past. Still, she’ll at least beat out her peers.

Who Should Win: Even if Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” is the better-written song.

Best Country Album

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Loretta Lynn, Full Circle

Maren Morris, Hero

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Who Will Win: If there’s even a shred of hope left in this world, Sturgill Simpson will further disrupt country music as it stands. (Also, we’ve already gone over this whole AOTY-contenders-up-for-best-genre-album thing.)

Who Should Win: Again, Sturgill. Such a win would be a Grammy-sanctioned FU to Nashville for attempting to close its doors on him. (The nomination alone is a major shot fired.) But more than just a bold institutional statement, it’s recognition of the best country album of 2016, regardless of how the powers that be or his peers choose to categorize it.

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes, “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)”

Beyoncé feat. Jack White, “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Disturbed, “The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Who Will Win: In a shocking twist that goes against every racist, sexist, genre-exclusive bone in the Recording Academy body, the Grammys may actually give a rock award to Beyoncé, a black woman who transcends industry labels. And, really, could anyone fault them for the ratings boost?

Who Should Win: This is secretly the most interesting category at the 2017 Grammys because it intersects so many musical roads at once. In no other time in history but the present could Beyoncé be competing against David Bowie, Twenty One Pilots, and Disturbed. Disturbed! You want to root for Beyoncé for sheer defiance, but Alabama Shakes’ performance of “Joe” is one of the best pieces of live music this decade.

Best Metal Performance

Baroness, “Shock Me”

Gojira, “Silvera”

Korn, “Rotting in Vain”

Megadeth, “Dystopia”

Periphery, “The Price Is Wrong”

Who Will Win: The Grammys love them some Korn.

Who Should Win: Megadeth have been nominated in this category an astonishing ten times (this year included, and not to mention the two years they were up for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance) and have come up empty-handed every single time so far. They’re due. Way, way overdue.

Best Rock Song

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Radiohead, “Burn the Witch”

Metallica, “Hardwired”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Highly Suspect, “My Name Is Human”

Who Will Win: The Grammys can’t snub Bowie again, can they?

Who Should Win: Odds are Bowie never gave a rat’s ass about a Grammy, but a posthumous win feels right.

Best Rock Album

Blink-182, California

Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira, Magma

Panic! at the Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Weezer, Weezer

Who Will Win: This is a true toss-up because not one of these albums is good. (Which isn’t a slight on rock music as a whole, it just means the Grammys no longer know where to look.) But since the Grammys have to pick the best of the bad and, in doing so, award an act they’ve never given the time of day, we bet they go with old favorites Weezer.

Who Should Win: The correct nostalgic millennial answer is obviously Blink-182.

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

David Bowie, Blackstar

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Who Will Win: I wouldn’t put it past the Grammys to twist the knife even further and give this award to Radiohead over Bowie. They’ve already won this award twice for equally acclaimed albums. Bowie has only won one Grammy. Ever. Let that sink in.

Who Should Win: Blackstar isn’t just a pre-written dirge for a man unlike no other. It’s an album that showcased David Bowie in his truest form: unapologetically atypical, fearless, and with more talent in his dying months than most of us will possess in a lifetime. Give him the goddamn award.

Best R&B Performance

BJ the Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James, “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Who Will Win: This is Solange’s to lose.

Who Should Win: There is no better song in this category than “Cranes in the Sky.” Solange deserves every award she has coming.

Best Traditional R&B Performance

William Bell, “The Three of Me”

BJ the Chicago Kid, “Woman’s World”

Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”

Lalah Hathaway, “Angel”

Jill Scott, “Can’t Wait”

Who Will Win: Lalah Hathway might just repeat, taking home this award for the second consecutive year.

Who Should Win: But Fantasia’s “Sleeping With the One I Love” is a vocal feat deserving of a Grammy.

Best R&B Song

PartyNextDoor feat. Drake, “Come and See Me”

Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”

Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”

Maxwell, “Lake by the Ocean”

Tory Lanez, “Luv”

Who Will Win: Trust Rihanna to beat out the boys.

Who Should Win: This one’s tough. “Lake by the Ocean” and “Kiss It Better” are two of the best songs of 2016. But the tiebreaker here is that “Kiss It Better” also happens to be one of Rihanna’s best songs ever. That’s a harder argument to make about “Lake” and Maxwell. Give Rih her Grammy.

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Gallant, Ology

King, We Are King

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Rihanna, Anti

Who Will Win: As much of an insult as it is to segregate black pop artists in this race-based category (which has a strange history), Beyoncé will to get to enjoy a win here. Just like she would’ve won it in Best Pop Vocal Album, too. But who’s complaining?

Who Should Win: Controversially, perhaps, this award truly belongs to Rihanna. Lemonade was the bigger album because Beyoncé is the bigger artist, but Anti remains better.

Best R&B Album

BJ the Chicago Kid, In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition, Healing Season

Mya, Smoove Jones

Who Will Win: The Grammys have loved Kendrick Lamar — even if they haven’t always rewarded him — and will know and love Terrace Martin by association.

Who Should Win: Still, BJ the Chicago Kid’s long overdue new album is worth the win.

Best Music Video

Beyonce, “Formation”

Leon Bridges, “River”

Coldplay, “Up & Up”

Jamie XX, “Gosh”

OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Who Will Win: Beyoncé by a legitimate landslide.

Who Should Win: “Formation” was the best music video of 2016, and it’s still the best music video to bless the Earth since. Beyoncé, always.

Best Music Film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years

Lemonade

The Music of Strangers

American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Old Opry

Who Will Win: Beyoncé, please come collect the award that was unknowingly invented for you.

Who Should Win: Most of these nominees are films about music. Documentaries, mainly. But only one is a true music film and that’s Lemonade. Nothing is competing with Beyoncé in this category, and none should try.



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Amy

Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Who Will Win: What do the Grammys love more than shows that harp on the industry’s past and use incessant covers of oldies to do it? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Vinyl was designed in an HBO lab for this exact moment.

Who Should Win: For gifting us Amy Winehouse rarities both visual and audible, Amy deserves this.

Best Score/Soundtrack for Visual Media

Thimas Newman, Bridge of Spies

Ennio Morricone, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, The Revenant

John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things Volume 1

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things Volume 2

Who Will Win: The Grammys are always a year behind on Oscars trends because of their eligibility period, which means they’ll probably vote like the Academy and give this one to Ennio Morricone.

Who Should Win: And that’s all well and good, The Hateful Eight has a killer score. But Stranger Things and its score are so symbiotic, the music practically became the essence of the show. Everyone — even people who haven’t seen it — know the theme song. It’s too bad Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein broke it up into two volumes, though, because that’ll work against their odds of winning.

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

P!nk, “Just Like Fire”

Skrillex & Rick Ross, “Purple Lamborghini”

Shakira, “Try Everything”

Peter Gabriel, “The Veil”

Who Will Win: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is nominated for an Oscar. Enough said. Timberlake, come collect.

Who Should Win: Because the makers of Suicide Squad could use a smile, let’s go with Skrillex and Rick Ross. If nothing else, it’s a great workout tune that’ll make you forget the movie.

Best Spoken Word Album

Amy Schumer, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo

Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox

Patti Smith, M Train

Tom DeSavia, John Doe, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers, Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk (Joe Doe With Tom DeSavia)

Elvis Costello, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink

Who Will Win: Ah, every EGOT-watcher’s favorite category. They’ll want Carol Burnett to win, but this will likely be a steal for Amy Schumer.

Who Should Win: Patti Smith has never won a Grammy and she didn’t win in this category last year either. Give the genius her due.

Best Comedy Album

David Cross, ...America…Great…

Margaret Cho, Maerican Myth

Tig Notaro, Boyish Girl Interrupted

Amy Schumer, Live at the Apollo

Patton Oswalt, Talking Over Clapping

Who Will Win, according to Jesse David Fox: Amy Schumer will win, as Grammy voters likely don’t know that many comedians. Though Patton Oswalt might be a dark-horse option, after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Who Should Win: Vulture’s Jesse David Fox has called Tig Notaro “the best comedian currently working in America” and that extends to her masterful Boyish Girl Interrupted, which he ranked as the best special of 2015.

Best Musical Theater Album

Bright Star

The Color Purple

Fiddler on the Roof

Kinky Boots Waitress

Who Will Win: The Color Purple won the Tony. It will win the Grammy, too.

Who Should Win: Even if every other performer and their understudy in The Color Purple had to collectively call out and it was up to Cynthia Erivo to put on a one-woman show, it would still run away with this award. It’s one of the best revivals you’ll ever see.