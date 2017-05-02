Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, AKA the
Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton (that little-known musical that will hopefully blow up soon) performed
“America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl tonight, before the game started. They even tweaked the lyrics a little, singing, “And crown thy good with brotherhood, and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea.” As if they weren’t fantastic already. Plus, you’d think adding four syllables to a song would make it weird. It really didn’t! Watch the video above.
Hamilton’s Schuyler Sisters Sang a Beautiful ‘America the Beautiful’ at The Super Bowl Tonight
Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, AKA the
Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton (that little-known musical that will hopefully blow up soon) performed
“America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl tonight, before the game started. They even tweaked the lyrics a little, singing, “And crown thy good with brotherhood, and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea.” As if they weren’t fantastic already. Plus, you’d think adding four syllables to a song would make it weird. It really didn’t! Watch the video above.