House of Cards creator Beau Willimon is no stranger to the darker side of politics, but based on his latest tweets, it seems clear that he doesn’t want life to imitate art. In a series of 25 tweets, which Willimon titled his “Declaration of Resistance,” he called for “the people to save our Nation from a Tyrant.” Willimon goes on to outline the “crimes” committed by Trump, including the refugee ban, dismissal of an attorney general, and treading on the separation of church and state. Read his full declaration below.
House of Cards Creator Tweets ‘Declaration of Resistance’ Calling for Trump’s Impeachment
