Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images

Golshifteh Farahani doesn’t carry her Iranian passport anymore, but Donald Trump’s travel ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries might still hamper the Paris-based actress’s next Hollywood role. The Paterson star — who’s set to appear in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — said Trump’s ban might make her lose out on a role as soon as this weekend. “I’m supposed to go to the U.S. this Saturday for a movie, but I might not be able to go,” Farahani told The Hollywood Reporter. “The embassy is so busy. I’ve been trying to get an ESTA, but I can’t even get onto the website. I think some crazy things are happening.” Farahani declined to say what role she might miss out on, but said producers are already looking for a backup just in case. The Iranian-born actress is in a unique position: After she appeared in Body of Lies with Leonardo DiCaprio, she was exiled from Iran for appearing in the movie and on the red carpet without a veil. “We can’t even go back there. We don’t even have the opportunity of living in our own country, but still we are being punished,” she said.