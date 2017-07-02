Jack Nicholson Will Return to the Screen in American Remake of Toni Erdmann

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Filmmakers behind the German movie Toni Erdmann are heading to the Academy Awards at the end of this month to see if they can catch Oscar lightning in a bottle, but they’ve already landed something almost as elusive as the little gold man. Variety is reporting that Jack Nicholson has signed on to play the title character in an already green lit American remake that tells the story of a father trying to reconnect with his daughter the good old fashioned way: by creating an alter-ego and pretending to be a life coach for her CEO. Maren Ade, who wrote and directed of the original, will produce the English-language version that is being developed by Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused offshoot of Adam McKay and Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez banner. Toni Erdmann is not only an Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, but was given the distinction by Vulture of having the best nude scene of any movie in 2016. It’s also the first screen role for Jack Nicholson since the rom-com How Do You Know from 2010.

Update: Variety is reporting that Kristen Wiig will star opposite Nicholson in the role of his daughter. Her character is generally joyless, uptight, and will be centerpiece of that aforementioned nude scene if American filmmakers are willing to take it as far as the Germans did.