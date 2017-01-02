Yoko Ono Is Making a Movie About Her Favorite Love Story: Yoko Ono & John Lennon

You’ve probably heard the rumors by now that Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles, but don’t expect that narrative in the Ono-produced John Lennon and Ono movie. Deadline reports that Ono is producing a movie about her relationship with the music icon with the help of Michael De Luca, Josh Bratman, and Anthony McCarten, who wrote The Theory of Everything. Ono, an avant garde artist, and Lennon began dating in the ‘60s while the singer was still married to his first wife, Cynthia Lennon. After Lennon’s divorce the two became vocal anti-war activists, famously staging their Bed-in For Peace in a hotel shortly after their wedding in 1969. The two had one child together, Sean Lennon, five years before John was murdered outside their residence in New York in 1980.