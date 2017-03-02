John Lithgow Is Joining the Cast of Pitch Perfect 3

Good news for all you Barden Bella fans out there. Hot off of his SAG Award win for playing Winston Churchill in The Crown, John Lithgow is doing what any EGOT-track thespian would do: He’s taking a role in Pitch Perfect 3, according to Variety. The nature of his role has not yet been disclosed, but even if he was just driving a 15-passenger van around and singing scales with the girls he would boost the movie’s gravitas by a conservative estimate of 500 percent. Maybe he’ll play Chloe’s dad, who was entirely supportive of her taking seven years to graduate college. Or maybe we’ll finally meet Aubrey’s drill-sergeant father, who imparted such inspirational life mottoes as “If at first you don’t succeed, pack your bags,” and “If you’re not here to win, get the hell out of Kuwait!” No matter what part he plays, though, this Tony Award winner for Best Lead Actor in a Musical better be singing some damn songs.