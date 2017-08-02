If the daily news fills you with an unending sense of dread, John Oliver suggests you flip the script and really embrace the end of America as a world power. It happened to Britain, and they turned out fine. “You get blamed for everything when you’re number one. Nobody’s pointing at us anymore. We’re irrelevant,” the Last Week Tonight host points out. “Yes, that hurts on the surface, but it’s actually a release if you really think about it. Nothing is our fault anymore, other than historically everything is still fundamentally our fault.” Other than a newfound fear that maybe green card holders like John Oliver might suddenly be denied access to their lives in the U.S., it’s a legacy America can really look forward to embracing.