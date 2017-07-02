Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film

As Donald Trump’s first White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner as president slowly creeps up upon us (it’s on April 29, if you’re interested) comedians are beginning to weigh in on the possibility of performing at this big political-press extravaganza. WHCD alum Stephen Colbert has already made it clear that “it would be an honor” to host Trump’s first dinner, while Samantha Bee will be hosting an alternative gala in Washington D.C. at the same exact time. So while we’re on the subject, would John Oliver — HBO’s reigning king of sardonic quips — have any sliver of interest in bringing his comedic chops for the gala? “Oh, no. God, no,” Oliver told The New York Times in a new interview. “That is just such a noxious concept. I have such contempt for that, as an evening. It would seem really [awful] to go and say, ‘This whole thing is a horrendous farce.’ I don’t need to go and ruin their unearned evening of celebration. Any of that commentary, I can do on my own show.” But think of the tweets, John!

