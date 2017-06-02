Kanye Deleted All His Pro-Trump Tweets, So Maybe Kanye 2020 Is Back On

Good news for fans who miss the old Kanye: The rapper has deleted all of his pro-Donald Trump tweets. Nearly two months after his meeting with “old friend” and then-president-elect Donald Trump, Kanye has seemingly rescinded his support for the president. A source told TMZ Kanye deleted the tweets because he’s mad about the president’s ban on immigration from majority-Muslim countries. So now, all those tweets explaining his meeting of the minds with Trump — “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues … these issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago” — are no more. Is this Ye’s way of saying that he was actually #WithHer the whole time, or that he’s still readying that 2020 run for office? Anyway, those tweets are gone.