Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

The Fosters Recap: Locked Up

Another day, another impossible problem for the Adams Fosters to tackle together.

26 mins ago

Battlestar Galactica’s Richard Hatch Dead at 71

The actor was being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

7:56 p.m.

‘Star Wars Land’ Opens in This Galaxy’s Disney World and Disneyland in 2019

Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting some competition.

7:39 p.m.

Katy Perry Teases Her New Song ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

Looks like the single will drop Friday, February 10.

7:25 p.m.

Jack Nicholson Will Return to the Screen in American Remake of Toni Erdmann

Jack is back, and he will be playing opposite Kristen Wiig.

6:58 p.m.

Jane the Virgin’s Brett Dier on Michael and This Week’s Big Episode

“Well, it’s the most tweets I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

6:15 p.m.

Manchester by the Sea’s Lucas Hedges Has No Time for FOMO

“I’m not getting a lot of sleep, but I am getting a lot of frequent-flyer miles.”

5:54 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Syd, Future Islands, Mac DeMarco, and More

Mac DeMarco and Future Islands return to soundtrack these strange times.

5:50 p.m.

Beyoncé Is Being Sued for Allegedly Using ‘Formation’ Sample Without Permission

The estate of bounce artist Messy Mya is leading the suit.

5:23 p.m.

Join Us for a Live Talk With The OA’s Brit Marling

Meet The OA at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

5:09 p.m.

Paolo Sorrentino Explains The Young Pope’s Opening Credits

Those paintings!

5:06 p.m.

Shondaland Is Turning Luvvie Ajayi’s Book I’m Judging You Into a TV Series

The comedy will be based on Luvvie Ajayi’s best-selling debut book I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.

4:55 p.m.

WATCH: Without SNL Kyle Mooney Never Could Have Made This Bold Film

“The most sincere realization of the man-child since Tom Hanks in Big.”

4:52 p.m.

The Origins of Hollywood Shuffle’s Enduring Satire ‘Black Acting School’

“Chappelle said when he saw the film, it made him want to do sketch comedy. I had a conversation with him where he said, ‘You laid the foundation.’”

4:37 p.m.

Girls Will Re-create Marnie and Desi’s Butt-Play Scene From a ‘Different Angle’

And this time, it’ll be with Ray.

4:33 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman on Last Night’s Big Surprise

“This is another turning point to our series. Everything and everybody changes again.”

4:22 p.m.

FX’s Legion Is a Decadently Inventive, Aesthetic Dream

I found myself laughing out loud at the sheer audacity of the damned thing.

4:18 p.m.

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Special Is Here to Put You in the Mood

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special is now streaming.

4:11 p.m.

Grammy Predictions 2017: Vulture Picks the Winners

Will Beyoncé and Adele be the victims of yet another typical Grammys upset?

4:06 p.m.

What You Need to Know About Noah Hawley’s New FX Show, Legion

It’s based on Marvel comic books, but don’t expect any capes or costumes.