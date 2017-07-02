The Intro to Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Is Going to Follow You Around Like a Disco Ball and Chain Until Friday

Photo: Twitter: @katyperry

No matter how cool you are or how esoteric your musical taste, a shiny pink sheen of sweat appeared on your brow the second you heard Katy Perry was planning to release new music ahead of her Grammys appearance. Her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” is set to be released on Friday. Tuesday evening Perry posted a preview of the very ‘80s-leaning bop you’re going to be screaming in your car for the next four to eight months, so good luck getting it out of your head.