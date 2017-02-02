Judd Apatow & Keanu Reeves Show Off Their Stand-up Skills With Kid Jokes

Judd Apatow, who is no stranger to impersonating other comedians on the Tonight Show, channeled a far more nasally comic for this stand-up set as he told certified kid jokes. Fallon went next in the segment, and he took on Steven Wright’s persona as he delivered his set-up, “What did the werewolf astronaut say?” But Keanu Reeves proved his acting chops as the only non-comedian when he nailed his octopus pun. As for the actual kid “writers” of these jokes? Well, we’re not pointing fingers, but some of this material has definitely made its way around elementary schools before.