Lady Gaga and Metallica Will Duet at the Grammys
And so your dream of hearing James Hetfield sing “Government Hooker” grows ever closer to reality.
Rolling Stone confirms that Lady Gaga and Best Rock Song nominee Metallica
will be performing together at this year’s Grammys, joining the
increasingly eclectic lineup of musical collaborations scheduled to hit
L.A.’s Staples Center stage this Sunday. Gaga, of course, performed last
year’s homage to the late David Bowie, while Metallica last played during the
2014 Grammys. While a hard-rocking “Bad Romance/Enter Sandman” mash-up
seems like the most obvious choice, absolutely nothing and no one is
stopping them from singing “Grigio Girls,” and they all need to remember that.