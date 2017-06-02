Celebrities and Politicians Give Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Rave Reviews

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This land is Lady Gaga’s land after her phenomenal Halftime show. The diva, who started her performance from the top of NRG’s Stadium with some patriotic American songs before diving onto the stage, made quite the impression with the audience in Houston and with celebrities and politicians watching there and at home. Among her biggest little monsters were Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden. There were plenty of other movie stars and pop legends also ready to weigh in on the show, and all agreed that Gaga was the true winner of Super Bowl LI (okay, and the New England Patriots). Read their Tweets below.



I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 6, 2017

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Okay, @ladygaga just killing the Half Time Show stealing the show! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 6, 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

This performance is like 4000 awesome gifs strung together — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 6, 2017

#ladygaga has created one of the all time great #SuperBowl performances. The energy is mind boggling — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 6, 2017

#Gaga opening up the show channelling Zeul from Ghostbusters & singing American anthems. I'm all in. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga you were stunning tonight — Tituss Burgess (@TitussBurgess) February 6, 2017

@ladygaga The mic drop said it all ! Incredible! 💥 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 6, 2017