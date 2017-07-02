Lady Gaga Will Do Lots of Claw Hands on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Premiere

Lady Gaga has arrived. Logo has announced that the mother of monsters will meet the mother of drag queens RuPaul on the season nine premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race set to air sometime in March. It’s a good bet to expect a Gaga-inspired challenge, which could really set the winner apart (especially if they also have to use unconventional materials). Lady Gaga has historically been a death wish on the show (it’s basically the risotto of RuPaul’s Drag Race). Two queens have mimicked her in Snatch Game, and both times it was a disaster: First was Sonique in season two, who was eliminated later that episode, and then came Phi Phi O’Hara’s ill-fated iteration in season four. Know your herstory: Don’t be a drag, queens.