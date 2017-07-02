Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Trump Bump Helps Stephen Colbert Beat Jimmy Fallon for the First Time Since 2015

The Colbert-Fallon ratings race is once again interesting.

24 mins ago

Mike Myers Explains the Origin of Wayne’s World’s “Not!” Joke

Mike Myers remembers creating Wayne Campbell’s signature zinger, which has made it all the way to the current president.

2:18 p.m.

Castle Fans Will Like Nathan Fillion’s Upcoming Guest Role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

How apropos.

2:08 p.m.

Cary Fukunaga Made a Video of Jake Gyllenhaal Singing ‘Finishing the Hat’

Get excited for Sunday in the Park With George.

2:07 p.m.

Comedy Central’s Detroiters Is Pretty Damn Funny

Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are here to act stupid. And they are never going to run out of stupid.

2:01 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Head Writer on How Trump Has Changed the Way They Work

“It’s refreshing to be hit with a firehose constantly. It’ll be very energizing until we all have heart attacks in a few weeks.”

1:36 p.m.

Lady Gaga Will Do Lots of Claw Hands on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Premiere

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen.

12:33 p.m.

M.I.A. Calls Out Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah, and Ariana in Her New Song ‘Powa’

The singer teased the song’s lyrics ahead of its release.

11:30 a.m.

An Ode to Alexis, The Bachelor’s Dolphin-Loving Contestant

The girl in the shark costume brightened our Monday nights.

11:17 a.m.

Why Jane the Virgin’s Gut Punch Was a Good Thing

It’s a testament to how carefully crafted the show is.

11:15 a.m.

Punch Your Way Into the New Iron Fist Trailer

It debuted at New York Comic Con.

10:58 a.m.

Lady Gaga and Metallica Will Duet at the Grammys

Exit light. Enter Lady Gaga suspended 75 feet above the stage.

10:49 a.m.

7 Books You Need to Read This February

By George Saunders, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ali Smith, and more.

10:45 a.m.

Jessica Lange, Reimagined As 8 Legendary Women

The actress, soon to play Joan Crawford in Feud, transforms herself into Frida Kahlo, Gloria Steinem, and more iconic artists and trailblazers.

10:40 a.m.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Are a Wild Mother-Daughter Duo in Snatched

The new trailer for the Amy Schumer–Goldie Hawn spin on a Taken-like abduction shows the women brandishing guns and plotting their own rescue.

10:23 a.m.

Richard Branson Helps Obama Cram 8 Years of Relaxation Into One Vacation

Including the second most memorable kitesurfing photo Branson has ever taken.

9:54 a.m.

All of Jude Law’s Looks in The Young Pope

The costume designers tell us how they created each one.

9:03 a.m.

This Time, Matt Damon Made It Onto Jimmy Kimmel Live Disguised As Tom Brady

As God intended.

8:00 a.m.

Marin Ireland, Theater’s Best-Kept Secret, May Not Be a Secret Much Longer

“I try to look at people like Amy Ryan and Sarah Paulson and think, It’s okay that I’m not a 25-year-old skyrocketing to the cover of Vogue.”

2:02 a.m.

Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Examines Trump’s Anti-Judge Tweets Following Travel Ban

Trump vs. Judge James Robart, Game 1