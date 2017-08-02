Lee Daniels in Talks to Direct Oprah in Terms of Endearment Remake

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey will reunite for another film partnership with Terms of Endearment. According to The Wrap, Daniels is in talks to direct the remake with Winfrey set up to takeover the role of Aurora Greenway from Shirley MacLaine, who won an Oscar for her performance in the film back in 1983. The shadow of the original Terms is long, having earned 11 Academy Award nominations and winning five, including Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor (for Jack Nicholson), and even Best Picture. The story follows the evolution of a mother and daughter’s relationship over the course of 30 years, and it is replete with all the love and loss one could expect from examining two parallel lifetimes in the course of one single movie. With Winfrey playing the mother, you may now start fantasy casting the role of her daughter, Emma.