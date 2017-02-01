Leonardo DiCaprio Will Fight Gangsters Yet Again in New Movie
He will also produce it through his development deal with Paramount.
Leonardo DiCaprio is going back to fighting gangsters for his new project, according to Deadline. The Black Hand, based on the book of the same name by Stephan Talty, tells the story of an NYPD officer who fervently pursued a crime organization known as the Black Hand. It’s set in the early 1900s (so a few decades after Bill the Butcher would have been ruling over the Five Points à la Gangs of New York) when the group of vicious criminals who had migrated to the United States from Italy was terrorizing the local community with kidnappings and extortion. DiCaprio, who will produce, stars as Joe Petrosino, a fellow Italian whose connections to the community and fluency with the language helped him to arrest or deport dozens of Hand members before he was murdered by them in 1909.