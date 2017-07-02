Photo: Twitter: @Lin_Manuel

Anyone pursuing a career in the arts fantasizes that one day, he or she will have a definitive marker of success he or she can show his or her mom and declare, “See, Mom? This was a valid life choice.” Lin-Manuel Miranda has already had that moment one million times over, so Monday’s Oscar nominees’ luncheon was just a fun day for his mom to get a nice meal and meet Steven Spielberg. The Tony-winning Best Original Song nominee was downright giddy as he treated his Twitter users to a peek at how the Oscar nominee sausage is made. Turns out, it’s way less gross than the regular sausage process. Plus Matt Damon is there, which is not something most sausage factories can boast.

I am HAVING A BIT OF A DAY. Stories soon. https://t.co/XxacL3mpEz — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 6, 2017

There were Oscars pool floaties at the thing. pic.twitter.com/GhttmNZwSw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 6, 2017

We met Viggo Mortensen.

He speaks gorgeous fluent Spanish.

My mom almost floated away. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 6, 2017

You eat lunch and they put you on a giant dais to take a prom pic with all the nominees.

Here is Oscar's butt and Pharrell. pic.twitter.com/ai1ANvWgzW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 7, 2017

That is a Matt Damon and a Natalie Portman. pic.twitter.com/VDxZQrn9DB — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 7, 2017