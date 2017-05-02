Wolverine has always been a mutant of few words, but in the Logan trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl, Hugh Jackman and the rest of the actors didn’t say a word. Instead the broody superhero, Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and the pint-sized lil’ Wolverine (Dafne Keen’s Laura) seem to be in great distress in the woods. It’s not quite as fun as the last trailer that leaned heavily on Keen’s character, but the song choice, “Amazing Grace” brings us back to the tone of the excellent first trailer, which was scored by Johnny Cash. Things are looking bleak for these X-Men.
Wolverine’s Claws Are Out in New Logan Trailer During the Super Bowl
Wolverine has always been a mutant of few words, but in the Logan trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl, Hugh Jackman and the rest of the actors didn’t say a word. Instead the broody superhero, Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and the pint-sized lil’ Wolverine (Dafne Keen’s Laura) seem to be in great distress in the woods. It’s not quite as fun as the last trailer that leaned heavily on Keen’s character, but the song choice, “Amazing Grace” brings us back to the tone of the excellent first trailer, which was scored by Johnny Cash. Things are looking bleak for these X-Men.