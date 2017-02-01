The Lord of the Rings Fellowship Reassembles for a Suitably Dorky Reunion
You have my knife, and my spoon, and my fork.
A bunch of old pals who had fun on a trip to New Zealand together 16 years ago reunited this week and shared their memories on social media. The dorks in question: Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, who all starred in the Lord of the Rings films together. Monaghan (who played Merry Brandybuck) shared the group's reunion on Instagram, which mostly seems to have consisted of eating at an old-fashioned lodge and posing with makeshift silverware weaponry. Celebrities, they LARP like the rest of us!