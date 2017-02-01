Latest News from Vulture

12:48 p.m.

Looks Like Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Friends Again, Phew

May no ex come between label mates.

12:34 p.m.

Get That Paper, Boi: Brian Tyree Henry to Guest on How to Get Away With Murder

Hopefully he will not be murdered.

12:01 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Is Writing a Book of Personal Essays

Simon & Schuster will publish a collection of personal essays by Hillary Clinton this fall.

11:55 a.m.

The Serial Creators’ Next Podcast Series Sounds Like a Juicy, Bingeable Delight

This marks the highest-profile podcast attempt at a fully serialized narrative that’s being designed for binge-listening purposes.

11:49 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings Fellowship Reassembles for a Suitably Dorky Reunion

You have my knife, and my spoon, and my fork.

11:27 a.m.

This Is the Year Netflix Tried to Swallow Sundance

What's $12.5 million here or there?

11:00 a.m.

I Am Not Your Negro’s Raoul Peck on Optimism Versus Pessimism, the Class Struggle, and Why James Baldwin Still Resonates Today

"You face the reality, whether it's hopeful or hopeless. What's your alternative? To lie down and die?"

10:47 a.m.

Most Top-Grossing Women Directors Made Only One Movie in the Last Decade, Research Finds

The majority of women spearheading top-grossing movies are from a narrow pipeline, and they rarely released more than one film in the nine years analyzed.

10:31 a.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week

Father John Misty has gone full preacher.

9:29 a.m.

Lena Dunham’s Original Pitch for Girls Described It As a ‘Tone Poem About Millennial Life’

"They’re my friends and I’ve never seen them on TV."

Load More