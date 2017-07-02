Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

In teasing her new single “Powa” on Twitter ahead of its release, M.I.A. vows to return with yet another banger. However, it is imperative that her audience knows it’s a banger only M.I.A. could deliver unto them. A banger of one’s own. In the song’s lyrics, the British singer invokes and immediately rejects Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande, virtually every female pop megastar except Beyoncé, possibly because Beyoncé is more difficult to rhyme. M.I.A. also promises that “Powa” will drop in its entirety within the next few days. Until then enjoy wordplay like, “Super-kala fascist, racist, espi-ala-tazors / posers with the cases / they better not erase us / betta come and face us,” which, yeah, Mariah’s not necessarily providing you in every one of her songs.

