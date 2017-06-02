No one loves a reveal more than M. Night Shyamalan, which is presumably
why he’s waiting until the perfect moment to unveil the premise and/or
plot of his latest screenplay. If you’ve seen his most recent movie,
however, you can definitely guess which universe it takes place in. “I have an 11 page
outline for my next film in my bag,” the director tweeted this weekend.
“I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen
#Split…”
Without spoiling what is arguably the most fun moment in Split,
it sounds like Shyamalan is likely writing a sequel/spinoff of sorts for a character who
appears late in the film. Alternatively, maybe M. Night is just trying to throw us off the
scent and his new outline is actually for The Happening 2: The Trees Still Really Hate
Us. There’s no way to tell with that guy.
M. Night Shyamalan Has Started Writing His Next Film, Which May or May Not Be the Sequel to Split
