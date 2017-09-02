Macklemore Reportedly Didn’t Submit His Album for Grammy Consideration

By
Image
Oh, Macklemore. Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

In what can’t possibly be akin to Frank Ocean’s “Colin Kaepernick moment,” the AP reports that Macklemore & Ryan Lewis did not submit their latest album, This Unruly Mess I Made, for Grammy consideration. For now, it’s unclear if it was an intentional silent protest, if they missed a deadline, or what, and Vulture has reached out to Macklemore’s reps for clarification. But knowing what we do about the last time Macklemore was up for a Grammy — he swept the rap category in 2014 over Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed good kid, m.A.A.d city, then embarrassingly Instagrammed a text he sent to Lamar saying Kendrick deserved all his awards — it could be a move in line with the rest of Macklemore’s white-privilege apology tour. This year, the rap nominees are majority people of color; it’s possible Macklemore didn’t want to give the Grammys another excuse to dilute the field with his inclusion.