It’s Mariah Carey’s world and we’re all just living in it, which is to say, don’t mess with Mimi and expect to go unscathed in song. Carey has released her heavily-teased new single “I Don’t,” featuring YG, and it’s a heat-seeker. The breakup ballad, which may or may not catalyze some of Carey’s recent real life experience, features the singer very done listening to nonsense. As noticed by The Fader, musically “I Don’t” borrows from Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be.” As far as notable kiss-off goes, “I Don’t” enters the scene as a formidable contender, though it doesn’t quite live up to “I don’t know her,” because, well, nothing can. Listen to the exquisite pain of Mariah Carey singing her hurt over on Apple Music.