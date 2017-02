Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who share one of the greatest and most unexpected friendships of the Millennium, brought some of that easy rapport to a Super Bowl LI advertisement for T-Mobile. Though the bosom buddies were away from their hangout show-cooking show hybrid Martha & Snoops Potluck Dinner Party, the foodies seemed to be right at home discussing the greatness of cell phones and guessing what could possibly be in the rapper’s bag. Perhaps, greenery — for his topiary garden, naturally.