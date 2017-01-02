Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Matthew McConaughey Says ‘It’s Time For Us To Embrace’ Donald Trump

“They don’t have a choice now. He’s our president.”

10:00 p.m.

The 100 Recap: The End Of The World (Again)

In season four, The 100 needs to get back to the basics.

9:35 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy Saves the Environment While Selling Kia Cars in Super Bowl Ad

What does saving whales have to do with cars?

8:16 p.m.

Yoko Ono Is Making a Movie About Her Favorite Love Story: Yoko Ono & John Lennon

The movie will cover their relationship and activism.

7:32 p.m.

Bel Powley To Play Drug-Addicted Daughter of Matthew McConaughey in New Movie

She’ll play an addict living during the height of the crack epidemic.

5:54 p.m.

Report: Studios Rarely Hire Directors of Color

Disney was the worst offender, with zero black directors leading their major films.

5:31 p.m.

Why the Grand Romantic Gesture Will Never Die

We may be cynical about schmaltzy rom-com moments, but we still crave them.

5:12 p.m.

It Makes Sense for Ben Affleck Not to Direct The Batman

The actor’s best performances have always come in movies he didn’t direct.

4:59 p.m.

Gibson, Vaughn to Star in Police Brutality Movie

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn will play cops suspended for their “strong-arming tactics.”

4:43 p.m.

How Moonlight’s Composer Chopped and Screwed Classical Music

Nicholas Britell borrowed techniques from hip-hop to create three different themes from the same piece of music.

4:33 p.m.

Official Details for P.T. Anderson’s New Movie

The untitled movie reteams Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis ten years after There Will Be Blood.

4:15 p.m.

HBO Developing Movie About Making The Godfather

In 1994, Coppola described the experience making the film as “nightmarish.”

2:47 p.m.

What J-Horror Loses When It Crosses the Pacific

Does The Ring stack up to Ringu? How does Dark Water compare to Honogurai Mizu no soko kara?

2:47 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Fight Gangsters Yet Again in New Movie

He will also produce it through his development deal with Paramount.

2:31 p.m.

There Was One Explicit Sex Scene in Girls That Even HBO Wouldn’t Allow

You know it’s bad then.

2:05 p.m.

David Tennant Wants Olivia Colman for Doctor Who

He knows a thing or two.

2:04 p.m.

5 Reasons Why Adults Should Watch The Fosters

If you like family dramas, you’ll love this show.

1:55 p.m.

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

We’ve all been blessed two times over.

1:38 p.m.

Conversations About Death and Comedy With Chris Gethard

Gethard just wrapped an Off Broadway show about suicide and is about to take it to London.

12:48 p.m.

Looks Like Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Friends Again, Phew

May no ex come between label mates.