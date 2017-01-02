Melissa McCarthy Saves the Environment While Selling Kia Cars in Super Bowl Ad

Melissa McCarthy is playing to her comedic strengths as an “eco-warrior” in a new Super Bowl ad for Kia. We’ve seen Mercedes go big by calling on the Coen brothers to direct their Easy Rider-inspired Super Bowl spot, and Kia is using the star power McCarthy to promote both the company’s cars, and its green-minded sensibilities. So watch one of America’s most bankable comedic actresses get beat up and tossed around — and drive a Kia hybrid — in the name of saving the whales, trees, ice caps, and rhinos.