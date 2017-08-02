Latest News from Vulture

6:27 p.m.

Lee Daniels in Talks to Direct Oprah in Terms of Endearment Remake

The pair previously worked together on his film The Butler from 2013.

5:43 p.m.

Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn Is Doing a Gritty Crime-Drama Series for Amazon

Too Old to Die Young will harken back to Refn’s early work on the Pusher trilogy.

5:39 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Tells the Nation His Upcoming SNL Episode Is Going to Be a Big Deal

No pressure.

5:27 p.m.

Allison Williams Says Her Generic Name Stopped Her From Being Greta Gerwig

“I think if I’d used my middle name professionally — Howell Williams — I’d have a totally different career.”

5:02 p.m.

This Is Spinal Tap Director on Royalties Suit: I Hope ‘This Lawsuit Goes to 11’

The massive lawsuit was filed by Harry Shearer over lost royalties from the mockumentary.

4:39 p.m.

M.I.A. Made Another Visually Arresting Feat of Music Video for ‘P.O.W.A.’

Give this all the awards.

4:13 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Must Have Lots of Feelings About Rihanna’s Aviator Photoshoot

Imagine the texts.

3:58 p.m.

WATCH: The Best Bloopers You Might Have Missed From Friends

The on-camera chemistry made for off-camera comedy.

3:57 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Might Star in a TV Series About Female Astronauts in the ’60s

She’s the latest A-list woman to get into event-series production.

3:45 p.m.

Julie’s Greenroom Trailer: Julie Andrews Is Coming to Netflix, With Puppets

The hills are alive with the sound of fangirls screaming!

2:45 p.m.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s Breakup Proves That Love Is Shell

Nooooooooooooooooooooo.

2:33 p.m.

Kate McKinnon Will Voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus Revival

Too much, Magic Bus!

1:59 p.m.

Watch Lady Gaga Shoot Bullets From Her 12-Inch Heels in the ‘John Wayne’ Video

The “John Wayne” video gets back to her frenetic maximalism.

1:54 p.m.

Watch the First Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Remake of The Beguiled

“What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches!”

1:49 p.m.

The Color Purple’s Cynthia Erivo Will Star in Harriet Tubman Biopic

So, can it be a musical?

1:36 p.m.

Director Ruben Östlund Had an Even More Twisted Idea for the Movie Passengers

Take the ethical creepshow of the real movie, then add a family dynamic.

12:42 p.m.

Stranger Things Season Two Introduces New Character, Eleven’s Wig

From shaved head to … this!

12:35 p.m.

Shailene Woodley Will Not Star in the Final Divergent Film, Ascendant

Ascendant will reportedly be a TV movie designed to launch a spinoff series.

12:27 p.m.

Larry Wilmore: ‘Huge Opportunity’ for a Comedian to Host Correspondents’ Dinner

“My goodness, this would be the year to absolutely take that [invite] if you were asked.”

12:21 p.m.

Catastrophe Will Be Back to Bring Us More Carrie Fisher Before You Know It

Mark your calendars for April 28.