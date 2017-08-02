M.I.A’s right: She’s no Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah, or Ariana because all of those powerful women have at least one stinker of a music video in their repertoire. Not M.I.A., who rejected all comparisons to her pop-star peers in new song “P.O.W.A.” just yesterday. Now she’s here to show us all why with its visually arresting, totally stupefying new video. The self-directed clip has, at moments, M.I.A. on a moving bed of flowers and also draped in billowing sheets of silk atop cliffs reminiscent of scenes from Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.” But she’s not why you want to watch this video. Come for M.I.A., stay for the stunt team whose talents and physicality defy description. It’s mesmerizing:
M.I.A. Made Another Visually Arresting Feat of a Music Video for ‘P.O.W.A.’
M.I.A’s right: She’s no Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah, or Ariana because all of those powerful women have at least one stinker of a music video in their repertoire. Not M.I.A., who rejected all comparisons to her pop-star peers in new song “P.O.W.A.” just yesterday. Now she’s here to show us all why with its visually arresting, totally stupefying new video. The self-directed clip has, at moments, M.I.A. on a moving bed of flowers and also draped in billowing sheets of silk atop cliffs reminiscent of scenes from Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.” But she’s not why you want to watch this video. Come for M.I.A., stay for the stunt team whose talents and physicality defy description. It’s mesmerizing: