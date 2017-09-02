Michael C. Hall Cast As JFK in Netflix’s The Crown

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy and his First Lady Jackie will be paying a visit to Queen Elizabeth II in season two of Netflix’s critically acclaimed The Crown, probably to argue over who should really get to refer to themselves as Camelot. (Brits should have dibs!) Jodi Balfour, most recently of the Cinemax series Quarry, will portray Jackie Kennedy, and JFK will be played by Michael C. Hall. If this feels like a funny bit of casting for the Dexter alum, don’t worry: The Crown’s Jack Kennedy sounds a lot more menacing compared to how the former POTUS is typically portrayed. Explains Deadline, “Although Jackie’s accomplishments are perceived to be an asset to the president, JFK feels unmanned by his wife’s popularity. In public, he seeks revenge by flaunting his many infidelities and, behind closed doors, his jealousy surfaces in the form of anger and manipulation.” If the queen has several bodies lying around the castle she needs help disposing of, too, frankly this casting is going to feel downright on the nose.