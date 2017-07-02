What can we say, Nathan Fillion just can’t keep himself away from NYPD precincts. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Fillion will be guest-starring in an upcoming springtime episode of Fox’s popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the character description is a nice little nod to his former leading role on Castle: He’ll be portraying an “actor who thinks he’s got the skills to be a detective simply because he played one on TV.” (Hey, writing crime novels and acting in a police procedural can go hand-in-hand.) Fillion’s character is the star of a Law & Order–esque program called Serve & Protect, and he helps the 99 investigate a crime that occurred on the show’s set by “drawing on his decade of experience playing a detective.” If only it could be a multi-episode arc! Jake Peralta, try your best to bring that Kate Beckett fierceness, then.
Nathan Fillion’s Upcoming Guest Appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Will Make Castle Fans Very Amused
