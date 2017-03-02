Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for UNICEF

Tamron Hall announced her departure from NBC on Wednesday, rejecting a new deal with the network after the cancellation of her Today show hour with Al Roker. The exit comes as reports circulate that Hall and Roker’s hour will go to Megyn Kelly, despite the duo’s reliably healthy ratings. In response to the shakeup, the National Association of Black Journalists has released a statement suggesting that “whitewashing” by NBC may be responsible for Hall’s departure. The statement reads: “NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing.” Of Hall and Roker’s ratings success, the NABJ also said, “This achievement deserves praise, not punishment, as replacing talent often is associated with low ratings performance.”

The organization also takes particular issue with the slot potentially going to Kelly, noting that the former Fox News star has a “well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color.” Ending the statement, the NABJ requested “a meeting with NBC leadership on the top-rated show’s dismantling. We look forward to dialogue and resolve regarding black journalists and their continuing roles at NBC both in front and behind the camera.” NBC has since agreed to meet, promising, “We will continue to engage in the running dialogue we’ve had for many years with the National Association of Black Journalists and other advocacy groups.”