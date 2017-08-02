The sun-bleached ennui of Los Angeles makes the pursuit of romantic love even harder than it already has to be (So many hours alone in your car on the highway! You can’t find love on the highway!), so it’s a good thing Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs are getting a whole new season to realize they’re meant to be. Or not. Netflix announced today that they’ve ordered a third season of Judd Apatow’s Love ahead of the show’s second season premiere on March 10. If these two ever moved to Cleveland, they would have this whole love business wrapped up in a matter of months, which is actually not a bad idea for the show’s eventual last season.
Netflix Gives Love a Third Season, So These Crazy Kids Have a Little More Time to Work Things Out
