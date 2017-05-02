Ever see a muddy Jack Sparrow? No, that’s not a riddle, or a euphemism. In this new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales that aired tonight during the Super Bowl, we finally get a glimpse of Jack… at least, it looks like Jack, but it’s covered head-to-toe in mud. Set to Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave,” we get to see a very angry bird, what might be Javier Bardem’s nose (maybe?), and a bunch of other pirate stuff. No sight of Paul McCartney yet, unless he’s in heavy duty makeup, playing that bird. Check out the trailer above.
In the New Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer, You’ll Finally See a Snippet of Sparrow
