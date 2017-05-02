In the New Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer, You’ll Finally See a Snippet of Sparrow

By

Ever see a muddy Jack Sparrow? No, that’s not a riddle, or a euphemism. In this new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales that aired tonight during the Super Bowl, we finally get a glimpse of Jack… at least, it looks like Jack, but it’s covered head-to-toe in mud. Set to Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave,” we get to see a very angry bird, what might be Javier Bardem’s nose (maybe?), and a bunch of other pirate stuff. No sight of Paul McCartney yet, unless he’s in heavy duty makeup, playing that bird. Check out the trailer above.