Looks Like Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Friends Again, Phew

In what may be the year's only sign that peace can prevail, it appears that Drake and Nicki Minaj are friends again. Making their reunion Instagram official, Nicki and Drake both posted photos of themselves hanging out together like a pair of old pals who would never let an ex temporarily wreck their friendship. It's the first time Drake and Nicki have publicly acknowledged each other since the two had an apparent falling out over the never-ending feud that was Drake versus her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. (Except that one time Nicki said they're "grown-ass men" who need to get over it.) Now that Nicki and Meek are kaput, unity has been restored in the Young Money empire. Drake and Nicki's truce was reportedly orchestrated by label head and mediator Mack Maine, who brought the family back together last month (Lil Wayne included) for a "peace summit" in Miami. This is all an obvious cover for the real story here, which is that Drake re-listened to one of his old songs, got down on his knees, and groveled, quoting himself: "I'll compromise if I have to, I gotta stay with the family / Not even talkin' to Nicki, communication is breakin' / I dropped the ball on some personal shit, I need to embrace it." Amen.