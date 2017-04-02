Gather ye the most harmonic birds you can find, because Once Upon a Time is doing a musical episode. Executive producer Adam Horowitz confirmed news of the melodic endeavor, which will air sometime during the show’s sixth season, on Twitter. Stars Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, and Ginnifer Goodwin all have musical theater backgrounds, so hopefully the results will be more the CW’s upcoming superheroic Glee reunion and a little less lines that are mostly filler. There are no details yet as to how or why a bunch of Disney fairytale characters burst into song, but there is, you know, endless precedent.