14 mins ago

Paolo Sorrentino Explains The Young Pope’s Opening Credits

Those paintings!

16 mins ago

Shondaland Is Turning Luvvie Ajayi’s Book I’m Judging You Into a TV Series

The comedy will be based on Luvvie Ajayi’s best-selling debut book I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.

28 mins ago

WATCH: Without SNL Kyle Mooney Never Could Have Made This Bold Film

“The most sincere realization of the man-child since Tom Hanks in Big.”

31 mins ago

The Origins of Hollywood Shuffle’s Enduring Satire ‘Black Acting School’

“Chappelle said when he saw the film, it made him want to do sketch comedy. I had a conversation with him where he said, ‘You laid the foundation.’”

4:37 p.m.

Girls Will Re-create Marnie and Desi’s Butt-Play Scene From a ‘Different Angle’

And this time, it’ll be with Ray.

4:33 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman on Last Night’s Big Surprise

“This is another turning point to our series. Everything and everybody changes again.”

4:22 p.m.

FX’s Legion Is a Decadently Inventive, Aesthetic Dream

I found myself laughing out loud at the sheer audacity of the damned thing.

4:18 p.m.

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Special Is Here to Put You in the Mood

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special is now streaming.

4:11 p.m.

Grammy Predictions 2017: Vulture Picks the Winners

Will Beyoncé and Adele be the victims of yet another typical Grammys upset?

4:06 p.m.

What You Need to Know About Noah Hawley’s New FX Show, Legion

It’s based on Marvel comic books, but don’t expect any capes or costumes.

3:28 p.m.

The Americans Season 5 Trailer: Paige Is Officially a Spy-in-Training

They grow up so fast.

3:09 p.m.

John Oliver Has Nothing But ‘Contempt’ for White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Maybe don’t ask him to host.

2:53 p.m.

Trump Bump Helps Stephen Colbert Beat Jimmy Fallon for the First Time Since 2015

The Colbert-Fallon ratings race is once again interesting.

2:42 p.m.

Mike Myers Explains the Origin of Wayne’s World’s “Not!” Joke

Mike Myers remembers creating Wayne Campbell’s signature zinger, which has made it all the way to the current president.

2:18 p.m.

Castle Fans Will Like Nathan Fillion’s Upcoming Guest Role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

How apropos.

2:08 p.m.

Cary Fukunaga Made a Video of Jake Gyllenhaal Singing ‘Finishing the Hat’

Get excited for Sunday in the Park With George.

2:07 p.m.

Comedy Central’s Detroiters Is Pretty Damn Funny

Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are here to act stupid. And they are never going to run out of stupid.

2:01 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Head Writer on How Trump Has Changed the Way They Work

“It’s refreshing to be hit with a firehose constantly. It’ll be very energizing until we all have heart attacks in a few weeks.”

1:36 p.m.

Lady Gaga Will Do Lots of Claw Hands on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Premiere

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen.

12:33 p.m.

M.I.A. Calls Out Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah, and Ariana in Her New Song ‘Powa’

The singer teased the song’s lyrics ahead of its release.