The Americans Season 5 Trailer: Paige Is Officially a Spy-in-Training

Remember those days not so long ago when Paige was getting into religion and joining a youth group just to rebel against her parents? Were we ever so young? Now she’s learning combat techniques in the basement while wearing her Esprit sweatshirt because she’s just a (sort of) American teen trying to find herself in this crazy world where the Russians are hoping to subvert our entire way of life. Tune in to season five of The Americans on March 7 to find out if the show secretly takes place in 2017 instead of the 1980s.