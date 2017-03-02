Patton Oswalt Shares His Wife’s Cause of Death

Michelle McNamara, a true crime writer and wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, died suddenly last April. She was 46. In the year since, Oswalt has been open about his grieving, discussing the struggle of raising their young daughter as a single parent and how her loss has affected his comedy. On Friday, Oswalt released the coroner’s official autopsy, which revealed that McNamara died from a combination of an undiagnosed heart condition and prescription medications Adderall, Xanax and fentanyl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, neither spouse knew of McNamara’s heart condition, which stemmed from a blockage in the arteries. “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” Oswalt said.