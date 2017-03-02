Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

S.W.A.T. Gets the Movie-to-TV Series Treatment with CBS Pilot

Justin Lin (Fast 5, Star Trek Beyond) is set to direct the pilot.

11:31 p.m.

CBS Orders Cop Show Pilot Partnering African-American and Pakistani Officers

The show is called Brothered Up.

10:29 p.m.

Patton Oswalt Shares His Wife’s Cause of Death

Michelle McNamara died last April.

10:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season Finale Recap: Just a Girl in Love

In its season-two finale, CXG pulls off its greatest trick yet.

9:36 p.m.

Beach Boys Documentary About the Making of Pet Sounds Coming to Showtime

The album celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.

9:02 p.m.

Sarah Paulson to Star in Crime Drama Lost Girls

It will be the narrative feature debut of documentarian Liz Garbus.

8:37 p.m.

Nikola Tesla Is All the Rage, Will Be Featured in a New Film With Mark Twain

Tesla is also a main character in upcoming movie The Current War.

8:19 p.m.

Kiernan Shipka Deals With Dark Forces in Trailer for The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Is Emma Roberts causing disturbing hallucinations?

6:44 p.m.

Sampha’s Haunting Album Process Is Grief Writ Large, and Beautifully

The artist’s first solo record is haunted by realities of loss and mortality. There’s no neat resolution to the personal unrest coursing through it.

6:22 p.m.

9 Songs That Could Exist If Faith Hill Made a Duets Album With Biggie

CNN erroneously tweeted that Hill and Biggie would have a duets album, but what if they did?

5:59 p.m.

Why ‘Cold As Ice’ Is the Perfect Song for That Wendy’s Super Bowl Commercial

A song licensing CEO discusses the importance of choosing the perfect song for a Super Bowl commercial.

5:17 p.m.

Why Riverdale Makes for Such a Perfect Teen Soap

Moody teenagers!

5:10 p.m.

Edie Falco Will Play a Lawyer in NBC’s True-Crime Menendez Brothers Mini-Series

The true-crime wave just keeps getting bigger.

5:05 p.m.

The Disney Vault Is Real. Here’s What It’s Like Inside.

It’s located on an anonymous block in Glendale, California. I wouldn’t dare say more.

3:58 p.m.

How Vincent Rodriguez Went From Bit Player to Romantic Lead

“I remember when I had ten bucks in my pocket and all I could eat is Chipotle.”

3:41 p.m.

Barry Jenkins Won’t Let You Pit Moonlight Against La La Land

“I wasn’t on set thinking, ‘I’m going to make a film that can take down the ‘white, fascist musical.’”

3:22 p.m.

Greg Berlanti’s Superhero Series Black Lightning Gets CW Pilot Order

The longstanding DC Comics character will headline the first CW solo-superhero series about a black character.

3:20 p.m.

Rings Comes Out This Weekend, But Who Cares — Watch Sadako vs. Kayako Instead

This clash of J-horror super-villains is an enriching cultural experience for American audiences.

3:18 p.m.

John Lithgow Is Joining the Cast of Pitch Perfect 3

We better see some of those Tony Award–winning singing skills.

3:16 p.m.

All the Barack Obama TV Specials to Watch Right Now, Ranked

If you’re feeling sentimental for a time before January 20.