We Finally Have More Details About Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Film With Daniel Day-Lewis

5:54 p.m.

Report: Studios Rarely Hire Directors of Color

Disney was the worst offender, with zero black directors leading their major films.

5:31 p.m.

Why the Grand Romantic Gesture Will Never Die

We may be cynical about schmaltzy rom-com moments, but we still crave them.

5:12 p.m.

It Makes Sense for Ben Affleck Not to Direct The Batman

The actor’s best performances have always come in movies he didn’t direct.

4:59 p.m.

Gibson, Vaughn to Star in Police Brutality Movie

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn will play cops suspended for their “strong-arming tactics.”

4:43 p.m.

How Moonlight’s Composer Chopped and Screwed Classical Music

Nicholas Britell borrowed techniques from hip-hop to create three different themes from the same piece of music.

4:33 p.m.

Official Details for P.T. Anderson’s New Movie

The untitled movie reteams Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis ten years after There Will Be Blood.

4:15 p.m.

HBO Developing Movie About Making The Godfather

In 1994, Coppola described the experience making the film as “nightmarish.”

2:47 p.m.

What J-Horror Loses When It Crosses the Pacific

Does The Ring stack up to Ringu? How does Dark Water compare to Honogurai Mizu no soko kara?

2:47 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Fight Gangsters Yet Again in New Movie

He will also produce it through his development deal with Paramount.

2:31 p.m.

There Was One Explicit Sex Scene in Girls That Even HBO Wouldn’t Allow

You know it’s bad then.

2:05 p.m.

David Tennant Wants Olivia Colman for Doctor Who

He knows a thing or two.

2:04 p.m.

5 Reasons Why Adults Should Watch The Fosters

If you like family dramas, you’ll love this show.

1:55 p.m.

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

We’ve all been blessed two times over.

1:38 p.m.

Conversations About Death and Comedy With Chris Gethard

Gethard just wrapped an Off Broadway show about suicide and is about to take it to London.

12:48 p.m.

Looks Like Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Friends Again, Phew

May no ex come between label mates.

12:34 p.m.

Brian Tyree Henry Books Guest Role on HTGAWM

Hopefully he will not be murdered.

12:01 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Is Writing a Book of Personal Essays

Simon & Schuster will publish a collection of personal essays by Hillary Clinton this fall.

11:55 a.m.

Serial Creators Announce New Podcast Series

This marks the highest-profile podcast attempt at a fully serialized narrative that’s being designed for binge-listening purposes.

11:49 a.m.

LOTR Cast Stages a Suitably Dorky Reunion

You have my knife, and my spoon, and my fork.

11:44 a.m.

10 Recent Films About Complicated Women Over 40

A highly subjective list.