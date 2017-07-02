Maybe the photos aren’t quite as iconic as the last time Richard Branson
took a friend kiteboarding, but at least there was significantly less
risk of surf rash, plus Barack Obama is in these. Virgin billionaire
Richard Branson excitedly shared details from this vacation with the
former POTUS and FLOTUS on the British Virgin Islands’ Moskito Island. Branson even
posted video of his vacation-time kiteboarding vs. foilboarding
competition with Obama, who somehow had the energy in him to dominate in
water sports after nearly a decade of pure exhaustion.
If you had been president for even a week, you’d be floating face down an Olympic-sized pool filled with pina colada for the rest of your life the second you stumbled out of Air Force One. But to be fair, Richard Branson probably has one of those too.