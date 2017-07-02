Photo: Jack Brockway

Maybe the photos aren’t quite as iconic as the last time Richard Branson took a friend kiteboarding, but at least there was significantly less risk of surf rash, plus Barack Obama is in these. Virgin billionaire Richard Branson excitedly shared details from this vacation with the former POTUS and FLOTUS on the British Virgin Islands’ Moskito Island. Branson even posted video of his vacation-time kiteboarding vs. foilboarding competition with Obama, who somehow had the energy in him to dominate in water sports after nearly a decade of pure exhaustion.



If you had been president for even a week, you’d be floating face down an Olympic-sized pool filled with pina colada for the rest of your life the second you stumbled out of Air Force One. But to be fair, Richard Branson probably has one of those too.