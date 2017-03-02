Why Riverdale Makes for Such a Perfect Teen Soap

Riverdale is a show we didn’t see coming. The CW’s adaptation of the Archie comic series is way more of a dark, teen soap opera than it is a comic-book show. On this week’s episode of the Vulture TV Podcast, we talk about how it builds on the long tradition of teen soaps, why the soap genre makes so much sense for moody teenagers, and why Archie, Betty, and Veronica should just be in a throuple. Plus, we’re joined by Therese Anne Fowler, who wrote the book that Amazon’s Zelda Fitzgerald series is based on.



