Earlier this week, TMZ released a very specific report alleging that Rob Lowe is looking for a personal assistant who, among other duties, must be ready to keep the star caffeinated, schedule his haircuts, assume nothing, and be able to lift up to 25 pounds. Jimmy Kimmel, dutiful journalist that he is, took the report to Lowe himself, who said he hadn’t seen the listing, but admitted that he does like coffee, and massages, and having an assistant who assumes nothing. Okay, but Rob, what weighs 25 pounds?