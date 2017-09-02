RuPaul’s drag empire continues to expand. Variety reports that RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Alyssa Edwards and Detox will be getting their own digitally based half-hour shows set to air on the World of Wonder Productions YouTube channel, WOW Presents. Haus of Edwards will focus on the life and work of Justin Johnson, who performs as Alyssa Edwards, as he runs his dance studio in Mesquite, Texas, and chronicle his exploits with his “drag daughter” Laganja Estranja. Detox’s Life Rehab will feature the eponymous queen dispensing life advice with a rotating cast of surprise guests each week. The new series will join a stable of 12 programs already in place on WOW’s digital network, and are slated to premiere in late April.