Buck up racers, because Mama RuPaul isn’t going to abandon you in your time of need: RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its ninth season. Once again, the producers at World of Wonder have assembled 13 of the most sickening drag queens to compete for $100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. Here’s the first look (ahem, lewk) at the contestants as they try to out-pose each other in their class photo, along with a video promo for the new season.



But of course, all of these queens have Instagram accounts, so here’s a first look at what they think is good enough to post for the entire world to judge. Open your Twitter accounts, because the library is open.



First up is Aja who hails from Brooklyn, New York.



Feeling very kill v maim 😈 Bodysuit by @bcallabcalla Hair from @ardawigs Styled by @queenlmnop A photo posted by AJA (@ajathekween) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

Alexis Michelle from New York City.



Charlie Hides from London, England.



Eureka O’Hara from Johnson City, Tennessee.



Farrah Moan from Las Vegas, Nevada.



Here in Pheonix Arizona about to hit the stage for #kirbygirls for @scottykirbyphoto ! 💕💖💕💖 Wig by @wigsandgrace 💘 A photo posted by 🚬Farrah Moan 🍸 (@farrahrized) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:25pm PST

Jaymes Mansfield from Madison, Wisconsin.



Kimora Blac from Las Vegas.



I use to HATE red liptstick. But dammmmn it's my thing now 💋 last nights beat #dragqueen #kimorablac #imgorrrge A photo posted by KIMORA BLAC (@kimorablac) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Nina Bo’nina Brown from Atlanta, Georgia.

Peppermint from New York City.



Getting ready for #bipolartuesdays with my girl Sherry Vine! 11pm show free shots! I always use filters but you should know there is absolutely no filter on this photo in any way shape or form. Lol A photo posted by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:34am PST

Sasha Velour from Brooklyn.



From the studio with @orograph 📸Feeling very much a bad bitch in this leather jacket with verlourified accessories. Determined to be sickening in a disgusting world. #dragqueen #baldbeauty #mateusporto #sashavelour A photo posted by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Shea Coulee from Chicago, Illinois.



#tbt to an unreleased image from a collaboration with @danpolyak and @adamouahmane A photo posted by ✨💖👑Shea Couleé👑💖✨ (@sheacoulee) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Trinity Taylor from Orlando, Florida.



Valentina from Los Angeles, California.

