S.W.A.T. Gets the Movie-to-TV Series Treatment with CBS Pilot
It’s not everyday that a 2003 action movie gets turned into a television series. Yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter with reboot fever in full swing, CBS greenlights just that with a S.W.A.T. pilot. The original early-aughts blockbuster saw Samuel L. Jackson recruit a bunch of misfit characters — that happened to be played by the likes of Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, and LL Cool J — to join his squad of L.A.P.D. badasses. The reboot, which is written by Friday Night Light’s scribe Aaron Thomas, will see the S.W.A.T. team solving the tough crimes the other cops can’t in Los Angeles. Justin Lin, best known for directing several Fast and the Furious films and Star Trek Beyond, is one of the executive producers and will direct the pilot .