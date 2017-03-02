Sarah Paulson to Star in Crime Drama Lost Girls

Sarah Paulson is stacking up feature film roles. The actress recently pocketed a SAG Award for her turn as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and according to The Hollywood Reporter she has just signed on to star in the narrative feature debut from director Liz Garbus. Garbus received an Academy Award nomination last year for her documentary What Happened, Miss Simone? and now she’s adapting the book Lost Girls for Amazon Studios. Paulson will star in the story about a mother who, in the process of searching for her missing daughter, discovers the body of four girls discarded in the woods on Long Island. Lost Girls is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Robert Kolker, which came out in 2013.