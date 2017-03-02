The Blackcoat’s Daughter was on Vulture’s most anticipated indie horror list from last year, and it’s finally got an official trailer and a theatrical release date. Formerly called February, the movie is the feature-length directorial debut of Oz Perkins, son of Anthony Perkins. It takes place over the course of a winter break at a boarding school where two girls, Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), have been left to stay in their lonely dorms after their parents fail to retrieve them. Meanwhile, a mysterious girl named Joan (Emma Roberts) is on an intersecting path with them, and as she draws closer, Kat starts experiencing dark visions. Really, it’s all pretty vague at this point, but that just means more surprises when it finally premieres on March 31.